Miley Cyrus Says 'Change Is Inevitable' as She Shares Empowering Message After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence after news of her split from Liam Hemsworth.

In her first social media post one day after PEOPLE confirmed her breakup, the singer spoke out on Sunday with a message about the importance of protecting the environment.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Less than one year after tying the knot, Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, announced their breakup in a statement exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hours before their announcement, the singer shared multiple photos of herself in Italy without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

Amid news of her relationship status, Cyrus has been vacationing with fellow newly-single star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband and The Hills star Brody Jenner.

On Saturday, the pair was spotted kissing near Lake Como. A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

That same day, Cyrus gave another shout-out to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus in a video Carter shared on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Carter, 30, can be seen dancing along to “Bangerz,” the title track from Cyrus’ 2013 album of the same name. Seemingly addressing their breakup, during the video, Cyrus joins Carter and lip-syncs along with the line, “Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial,” which also makes a reference to her dad.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.