Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Started Smoking Weed Again: 'My Mom Got Me Back on It'

December 10, 2018
After taking a lengthy hiatus from the substance, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s returned to smoking marijuana. In a recent interview with The Sun, the 26-year-old singer says that her mother, Trish Cyrus, is responsible for the reintroduction.

“My mom got me back on it,” she told the outlet. “When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

However, she admitted that she occasionally does “toke a little” with Mark Ronson — her collaborator on her latest vocal feature, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Cyrus first took a break from the herb in the spring of 2017, as she prepared to release her latest LP, Younger Nowand revealed the lifestyle change in her Billboard cover story.

“I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much,” she admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon soon after. “And this record at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure that I was super clear in the way I’m talking.”

Cyrus also shared that she suffered from a recurring nightmare, in which she was hosting Saturday Night Live while high. “I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason, that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled and that’s never happened,” she said.

But even when she was off the weed, she didn’t mind when her friends smoked around her. “I roll them joints. I still roll the joints for them!” she said during a May 2017 interview on SiriusXM. “I just sit there. I roll fat joints, too.”

