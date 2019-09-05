Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Wishes Kaitlynn Carter Happy Birthday on Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus is sending Kaitlynn Carter celebratory wishes for her 31st birthday!

On Wednesday, Brandi wished The Hills: New Beginnings star a happy birthday with a photo she shared on her Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday @Kaitlynn!” Miley’s older sister wrote on top an image of herself with the reality star and her sister, sitting side-by-side in boat on Lake Como from the group’s recent vacation to Italy.

The “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host added celebration “Happy B-Day” stickers to the photo, as well as a gif of Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness blowing confetti.

The Italian getaway was the first time Miley and Carter — who recently split from husband Brody Jenner — were snapped kissing following the news that the “Slide Away” singer and her ex, Liam Hemsworth, decided to call it quits.

Two days after the news of Miley and Hemsworth’s break up, while still enjoying her time in Italy, Brandi posted a vacation photo on social media with a cryptic caption — a possible hint to her younger sister’s split.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is a purpose in everything, even the darkness,” she wrote underneath a photo of herself in a neon orange bikini with the breathtaking views of Lake Como behind her.

“In time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it,” she continued.

Rumors of a split between Miley and Hemsworth, 29, began after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring. A source told PEOPLE the two actually split months prior.

Amid the split rumors, Brandi commented on another one of Miley’s Instagram posts where she is wearing multiple bracelets and necklaces, but no wedding ring.

“Boooooooooooooom!” Brandi wrote.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Aug. 21. According to The Blast, the actor — who hired famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser — cited “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, PEOPLE confirmed.

Since the divorce filings, things between Miley and Carter have been heating up. The two have been spotted kissing and out together on multiple occasions.

During the MTV Video Music Awards Miley and Carter were spotted holding hands and later, entering Up and Down nightclub after the show. The duo was most recently spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

“They live together and are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

The 31-year-old also celebrated her birthday by sharing sweet black-and-white images of herself with Miley on her Instagram Story. In the middle of reposts from other friends who shared birthday wishes for the reality star, Carter put up three photos with the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer who wore a white button-down and black slacks, while the birthday girl showed some leg in a black mini dress and heels.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and laughing in the photos.