Miley Cyrus Thinks Her Singing Voice 'Changed a Lot' After Malibu House Fire: 'I Could Sing Better'

Miley Cyrus believes she found a new voice after experiencing the trauma of losing her home to a California wildfire in 2018.

During a new appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, said she noticed her voice "changed" after the traumatic experience.

"It’s coming out in a whole other way," Cyrus said of her voice. "You know, I look at things different. I’m very different, and honestly, my voice changed a lot after the fire."

"I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something," she continued.

Rogan chimed in, asking whether the fire brought on a new wave of "pain" for the singer.

"Yeah, maybe that’s what it is, maybe I earned it," she said. "Because I noticed that my voice got better as I had trauma."

At the time, the "Wrecking Ball" singer was in South Africa filming Black Mirror when the flames engulfed her home. Luckily, her then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 30, was home and rescued their many pets.

Cyrus opened up about the experience to Vanity Fair in 2019, revealing that the home was purchased years prior by Hemsworth – but in a twist of fate, she’d actually recorded her first non-Hannah Montana album in the same house years earlier, when it belonged to producer Matthew Wilder.

“I’ll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I’ve loved are gone,” she said. “But to have an experience like this — I find myself feeling more connected to being human again.”

At the time, Cyrus also said that the experience made her and Hemsworth stronger as a couple. The stars, who were first engaged in 2012, tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly a decade of makeups and breakups following their first meeting on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song.

“When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue,” she said, adding that their marriage grew from the trauma. “You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

“Liam and I have also found a new bond underneath all that rubble. Going through a natural disaster, the grief you experience is really unlike any other loss. No more, just different,” she said. “In our position it feels or looks like everything is replaceable and you can start again, but you can’t buy spirit. Our place wasn’t filled with expensive, meaningless s—, but art.”

However, their marriage did not last. Cyrus and The Hunger Games star ultimately filed for divorce in August 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Hannah Montana alum told Rogan that going through the very public split "f---ing sucked."

"What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore," she shared. "That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

Amid the breakup news, Cyrus was linked to Kaitlynn Carter , 31, after the two were photographed vacationing together. In September 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were no longer romantically involved, but remained friends.