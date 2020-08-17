"I’ve filtered my life of what I will accept and what I will not," said the singer

Miley Cyrus Says She Needs to Date Someone 'Boring' After Cody Simpson Split: 'I Need an Anchor'

It can't always be a party in the U.S.A.

"I usually end up complaining they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring," said the "Midnight Sky" singer. "... I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight."

She added, So it's really important that I feel fulfilled and, yeah, they have to bring something to the table."

Cyrus also shared other attributes that are key to her in a potential partner in future relationships.

“One of the things that’s important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, [is] I like people taking care of themselves," she said. "I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you. I’m, like, super into clean eating; I'm into people taking care of themselves.

"If clean eating and self-maintenance is going to be important, I know to look in communities where those people are going to gather," the artist continued. "I now no longer look at any sort of AA meetings because I myself, I don’t really want to help someone on their journey of addiction, because I need to take care of my own self."

“But I do know, you don’t — as someone that’s living a sober lifestyle ‚ don’t go to the club looking for your next partner, you know? So put yourself in places where you’ll be successful so you don’t get stuck on, ‘I’m just always wasting my time with all these people,’ " said Cyrus. "You can really control the kind of people who are going to flow in and out of your life, and you can create a filtration system.

"So I’ve filtered my life of what I will accept and what I will not," she added.

After years of friendship, Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship turned romantic in October, and they were on the same page when it came to their healthy lifestyles. “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” his manager Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE at the time.

As of late, Simpson had been supportive of Cyrus, who revealed that she's six months sober. "He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety," a source told PEOPLE in July. A separate source told PEOPLE last week that the pair remain "supportive" and that there was "no drama" in their breakup.

Cyrus told Variety about her sobriety in June, admitting that while she's happy with the decision, it is not an easy transition for anyone to make.

"It's really hard because, especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,' " she said at the time. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."