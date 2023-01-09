Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Shower Teaser for Upcoming Single 'Flowers' — Watch!

Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus' eight studio album, is set for release on March 10

By
Published on January 9, 2023 03:55 PM
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty

Miley Cyrus is giving fans a (literal) stripped down glimpse of her new music!

Days before the release of her newest single "Flowers," Cyrus teased fans by sharing a video of herself singing it in the shower.

In the video, the 30-year-old "Malibu" singer is seen topless in the shower as she sings along to what is seemingly the lyrics to her upcoming single.

"FLOWERS," she captioned the video, with release times for different parts of the world.

The Bangerz songstress announced the release of her single during her Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31. She also announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation earlier this month.

Set to drop on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation — a "love letter to L.A.," according to a press release — will see Cyrus confidently exploring her journey toward building both physical and emotional strength.

The teaser trailer for Endless Summer Vacation features clips of Cyrus in various Los Angeles locations — poolside, hanging from a helicopter on the trapeze bar, etc. — while speaking in a voiceover.

"We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom. In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter," she said in the clip, shared via social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Drops Emotional New Song 'Slide Away' Days After Revealing Split from Liam Hemsworth

"My friend Big Twitchie rode the boat into the light, surfed the north break. We danced until there was nothing left — just me and Twitchie, 'cause that's all we knew," continued the voiceover.

Cyrus' previous albums include 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

She's also released two EPs, 2009's Time of Our Lives and 2019's She Is Coming, and crafted a live album, Attention: Miley Live, in April 2022.

