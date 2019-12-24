Miley Cyrus Shares Christmas Photo from 'America’s Most Dysfunctional Family'

Miley Cyrus is sharing an honest Christmas portrait of her family.

The singer, 27, shared a series of black and white photos of herself, four of her five siblings — including sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braison and Trace — and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. (She has one more brother, Christopher, from her dad’s previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.)

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄,” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

The photo comes a day after Cyrus settled her divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on what would have been their one year anniversary as a married couple, according to reports by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

Although their property has been divided and Cyrus will reportedly retain custody of their animals, the divorce won’t be finalized until March 2020, the outlets claim.

Image zoom Noah, Braison, Trace, Tish, Billy Ray, Brandi and and Miley Cyrus

Reps did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Settle Divorce Almost Exactly One Year After Their Wedding: Reports

Image zoom The Cyrus family Ashtin Paige

Cyrus has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, whose sister, Alli, told the Daily Mail Australia Monday that the two are still going strong despite recent rumors of a split.

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” Alli told the outlet, though she declined to speak about the pair’s holiday plans.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has recently sparked dating rumors with model Gabriella Brooks. Earlier this month, the actor was photographed introducing Brooks, 21, to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, while in Byron Bay, Australia.

Brooks appeared to hit it off with the Hemsworths as she greeted Leonie with a hug before the group enjoyed lunch.

The actor was also seen with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October.