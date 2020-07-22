Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to encourage others to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Miley Cyrus Gives ‘Shady Side Eye’ to Those Not Wearing Their Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Miley Cyrus is advocating for the use of masks amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a black-and-white Instagram photo shared Tuesday, the "Malibu" songstress, 27, sported a shirt that read "The Filth" as she turned a side-eye while dressed in pants, chain necklaces and a skull jacket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her caption, Cyrus condemned the people that aren't wearing masks, which has been mandated by many U.S. states to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"That shady side eye to y’all who ain’t wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks. Psh. 😷," the singer wrote.

Last month, Aniston, 51, posted a selfie in her mask on Instagram with a caption encouraging everyone to do the same. "It really shouldn't be a debate," the actress wrote.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable," the Morning Show actress said. "But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough."

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston jennifer aniston/instagram

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Anna Camp, 37, detailed how she contracted COVID-19 in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing that she fell ill after forgoing to wear a face mask one time "when the world was starting to open up."

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a panda print face mask, Camp began in a note, "Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms."

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," she revealed.

"I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are," she continued. "Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives."

The actress ended her post by thanking those who've reached out to her "during this scary time."

Recently, the Hollywood state of California has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, which caused Gov. Gavin Newsom to enact mask requirements for all state residents after resisting them earlier in the pandemic.

Other states to enact mask requirements amid surges of coronavirus cases include Washington, Utah and North Carolina.

As of Wednesday, more than 3.9 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 142,000 have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.