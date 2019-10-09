Cody Simpson Sweetly Serenades Miley Cyrus in the Hospital: 'Suddenly I'm Feeling Much Better'

Miley Cyrus had a special someone by her side on Tuesday night, lifting her spirits in song.

While in the hospital recovering from surgery for tonsillitis, the 26-year-old “Party in the U.S.A.” singer was visited by her new beau, Cody Simpson, who serenaded her with a sweet song he penned in Cyrus’ honor.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus captioned a black and white video of Simpson’s performance on her Instagram Stories. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

In his tune, Simpson, 22, crooned about Cyrus while he strummed his acoustic guitar, singing that she’s got “a golden thing.”

“I shouted the words in the first day light and a chorus of words burst into sight,” he sang. “Now I know that I’m hers, for whatever its worth, by the rule thats in the sky.”

Though Cyrus only shared a snipped of Simpson’s song for fans, she teased that a full version of it might be available down the line.

“It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week,” Cyrus said. “And its working.”

She hashtagged the post with the song’s presumed title: “#GoldenThing.”

But Simpson didn’t stop there, he also surprised the “Slide Away” singer with a bouquet of red roses.

“Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories, captioning a photo of Simpson. “😭 #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying.”

Prior to Simpson’s appearance, Cyrus told her followers that her “BF” was “coming to visit [her] at the hospy” with a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Cyrus and Simpson have spent a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their pairing comes following Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance two weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

And while fans have begun to question whether Cyrus is moving too fast with Simpson, the star doesn’t appear to be fazed.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus wrote, referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she said, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

The songstress went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

Meanwhile, Cyrus first revealed that she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday when she shared two photos on her Instagram Stories.

Both snaps featured Cyrus looking sad while in bed, wrapped up in her white sheets and blanket.

“Tonsillitis is a f—ing f—!” she captioned one gloomy shot, while the other read, “This f—ing blows” with a series of sick-faced emojis.

Even though she was ill, that didn’t stop Simpson from visiting Miley at her at home — a moment which was shared to the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Instagram Stories.

“The DR. is back … luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar beside her.