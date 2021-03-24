Miley Cyrus Sends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner a Huge Hannah Montana-Themed Gift for Show's 15th Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are joining in on the Hannah Montana 15th anniversary celebration!

The couple posted videos to their Instagram Stories on Wednesday of a huge floral arrangement in the shape of a star, with the show's logo appearing on the top point of the star.

The flowers, which were a gift from Miley Cyrus, were also arranged to match the colors of the show's iconic logo — bright purple, yellow and pink.

"HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!!" Joe, 31, wrote over the video, which showed off the impressive gift as "Best of Both Worlds" played. "THANK YOU @mileycyrus WE LOVE IT! THIS IS EPIC!!"

Turner, 25, reposted the video, writing "THANK U HANNAH WE 💜 U."

Attached to the flowers was a note that read: "To Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana." (Turner and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa — whom Cyrus, 28, sweetly refers to as "little miss Hannah Montana" in her letter — in July 2020.)

Not only was Joe (whose younger brother, Nick Jonas, previously dated Cyrus in their teenage years) on Hannah Montana in the early days of his career with the Jonas Brothers, but Turner is also a massive fan of the show.

In December, Joe gifted the actress a shirt featuring the fictional singer, from designer Jalonisdead, which she proudly displayed on her Instagram Stories.

The shirt features an image of Hannah pointing next to photos of her real-life counterpart, Cyrus, in various envelope-pushing ensembles throughout the years.