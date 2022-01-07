Ahead of hosting her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, Miley Cyrus was seen with Liily drummer Maxx Morando, whom she's been spotted with multiple times since November

Miley Cyrus Seen Getting Close with Drummer Maxx Morando in Miami on New Year's Eve

Does Miley Cyrus have a new boyfriend?

Ahead of hosting her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC last week, the "Midnight Sky" singer, 29, spent time with drummer Maxx Morando in Miami.

During her breaks in hosting the special, Cyrus was caught on video dancing with Morando, 23, backstage.

In the videos shared to Twitter by fans, Cyrus and Morando — who was previously the drummer for the Regrettes and is currently with the band Liily — can be seen holding hands as they sing and dance along to what's happening on stage.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the two can be seen sharing a close embrace on the balcony of her room.

During the show, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson, Cyrus debuted her new love song "You," which fans have speculated might have been written about Morando.

"I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late-night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you," Cyrus sings in the song.

Along with debuting her new single, Cyrus also took the stage for performances with Davidson, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and sister Noah Cyrus during the show. Additionally, the live special featured musical appearances from Jack Harlow, Anitta and Kitty Ca$h.

Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction early in the show, when she lost her top while singing her 2009 bop "Party in the U.S.A." She briefly exited the stage and returned with reinforcements, sporting a red blazer she had worn earlier during the show.

"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus said, emphasizing the lyric while singing. "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added between lyrics.

Cyrus was previously seen attending the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles with Morando in November, and she posted a photo of them together during the event on her Instagram.