Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson After Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth Splits: Reports

Miley Cyrus is spending some time with her old friend, Cody Simpson, after her back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, multiple outlets report.

According to E! News, the 26-year-old singer and Simpson were spotted together at a Los Angeles grocery store on Thursday afternoon. An eyewitness told the outlet that the two shared a “quick kiss” while grabbing a drink and sushi at the store.

The eyewitness also told the outlet that the pair soon “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Simpson, 22, and Cyrus can be seen kissing and acting affectionate with each other while at Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A. on the same day. According to the outlet, the two appeared to be having a serious conversation before the “Slide Away” singer moved over to sit on Simpson’s lap and they began kissing.

Reps for Simpson and Cyrus have not commented.

Cyrus and Simpson are longtime friends. In a 2015 interview with GQ Australia, Simpson said, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

The Australian musician previously dated Gigi Hadid.

Cyrus and Simpson’s reported outings come after the singer’s split from husband Hemsworth and the end of her whirlwind romance with Carter.

On Sept. 21, PEOPLE exclusively learned that Cyrus had ended her relationship with Carter, 31. The two had been spending quality time together after they announced their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE that they lived together in L.A.

A month prior to Cyrus’ split from Carter, a rep for the singer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and Hemsworth, 29, had separated after seven months of marriage.

Hemsworth filed for divorce weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. (Carter, meanwhile, announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed.)

After her back-to-back splits, Cyrus has been spotted out and about, including back in the studio and on a vacation with her mother and sister. On Wednesday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a series of Instagram photos from a visit to a haunted house, joking about the various monsters and ghouls who stole her heart.

“Met a couple new potential partners,” Cyrus captioned the photos, each pic showing the songstress posing with different frightening characters.

“Felt like I was on The Bachelorette,” she teased.