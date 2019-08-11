Miley Cyrus Seemingly Addresses Liam Hemsworth Split While Vacationing with Kaitlynn Carter

Image zoom (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Looks like Miley Cyrus may have a message for fans about how she’s doing after calling it quits from Liam Hemsworth.

As news of Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth was confirmed on Saturday, Kaitlynn Carter — who recently announced her split from husband Brody Jenner and has been photographed kissing Cyrus — posted a video of herself spending time with the 26-year-old singer in Italy, where they’ve been vacationing alongside the star’s older sister Brandi Cyrus.

In the clip, Carter, 30, can be seen dancing along to “Bangerz,” the title track from Cyrus’ 2013 album of the same name, which was released following a previous split from Hemsworth.

Seemingly addressing their breakup, during the video, Cyrus joins Carter and lip-syncs along with the line, “Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial,” which also makes a reference to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Hours before Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their split, the singer was also photographed kissing and cuddling with Carter.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Saturday that Cyrus and Hemsworth, who tied the knot in December 2018, have called it quits.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While their decision to split may have caught fans off guard, those close to the couple weren’t taken aback.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” a source told PEOPLE.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source added. “It’s not surprising at all.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.