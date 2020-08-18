"I try to put that wig on all the time," the pop crooner said after she was asked about a potential reboot to the popular Disney Channel series

Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Definitely' Open to Bringing Back Hannah Montana in the Future

Miley Cyrus is ready to give fans the "best of both worlds" by possibly reprising Hannah Montana!

During a virtual appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show, the "Malibu" singer, 27, revealed that she isn't opposed to bringing her fan-favorite blonde alter ego back to television screens sometime in the future.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," Cyrus said after she was asked about a potential reboot to the popular Disney Channel series. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself."

She continued: "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."

The Grammy-nominated singer also noted during her radio interview that while she would love to do a series again, she has some qualms about being "locked into a soundstage for a couple of years."

"But that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it," she added.

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana

The ever-popular Disney Channel series followed high school student Miley Stewart as she juggled family, friends and school by day while performing as a secret pop star named Hannah Montana by night.

During the chat, which went hand in hand with the series 14th anniversary, the two former Disney stars reminisced about their past television days in what Cyrus dubbed as "the reunion of the decade."

Introducing Osment during the livestream, Cyrus called her former castmate "a badass best friend" before showing the actress some of the "pretty embarrassing" photos she had found of them that were taken during the making of Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus also previously poked fun at her former alter ego during an appearance as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race back in March 2019.

Ahead of a lip sync battle performance, where the cast members duked it out to the tune of Montana’s hit song, "Best of Both Worlds," RuPaul asked the singer-actress about her former alter ego's whereabouts.

"Hey, whatever happened to her?" the 58-year-old reality show host said, to which Cyrus replied and joked, "A lot of drugs."

Later in 2019, Cyrus channeled her Disney alter ego with a hair transformation that she documented on her social media channels.

Dying her light brown hair back to the long blonde locks that she rocked for four seasons in her breakout role, Cyrus joked around that she was living as the fictional character henceforth.