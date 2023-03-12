Entertainment Music Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance' "The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend," Miley Cyrus said of the dance party that inspired her new song "River" from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 06:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Miley Cyrus gets by with a little help from her gay best friends. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, detailed the inspiration for her new song "River" on Spotify's Storyline feature, explaining that the track from her newly-released eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation represents "raining down love." Storyline is a Spotify app feature that allows artists to give their fans facts about the making of their music. "This was a time in my life where I was going through a lot emotionally and personally. And then I had a dance party with my friends," Cyrus recalled on Storyline. "The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend or no entrance." Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles She explained that they played "all the legends," including Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. "The song evolved from a trouble where it felt like it never stopped raining, to then raining down love," added Cyrus. Miley Cyrus/YouTube Cyrus previously dropped the black-and-white music video for "River," which featured a bevy of shirtless men dancing. Everything Miley Cyrus Has Said About Her Sexuality: 'I Am Literally Open to Every Single Thing' The Disney Channel alum has been open about her own sexuality in the past, discussing her fluidity in an interview with Paper in 2015. "I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age," she said at the time. "Everything that's legal, I'm down with. Yo, I'm down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me." Miley Cyrus. Brianna Capozzi She announced Endless Summer Vacation in January, describing the album as "a love letter to L.A." in a press release. Shortly after, Cyrus dropped the album's lead single "Flowers," which since surpassed 100 million streams to become Spotify's most-streamed song in a week. RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus on New Year's Eve Special Some fans have speculated that Cyrus accuses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth of cheating on her through the lyrics of "Flowers," "Muddy Feet" and other songs on the album. After meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song, she and Hemsworth, 33, were married from 2018 to 2020.