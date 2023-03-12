Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance'

"The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend," Miley Cyrus said of the dance party that inspired her new song "River" from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation

By
Published on March 12, 2023

Miley Cyrus gets by with a little help from her gay best friends.

The Grammy Award nominee, 30, detailed the inspiration for her new song "River" on Spotify's Storyline feature, explaining that the track from her newly-released eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation represents "raining down love." Storyline is a Spotify app feature that allows artists to give their fans facts about the making of their music.

"This was a time in my life where I was going through a lot emotionally and personally. And then I had a dance party with my friends," Cyrus recalled on Storyline. "The rule was that every girl had to bring their gay best friend or no entrance."

She explained that they played "all the legends," including Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.

"The song evolved from a trouble where it felt like it never stopped raining, to then raining down love," added Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus/YouTube

Cyrus previously dropped the black-and-white music video for "River," which featured a bevy of shirtless men dancing.

The Disney Channel alum has been open about her own sexuality in the past, discussing her fluidity in an interview with Paper in 2015.

"I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age," she said at the time. "Everything that's legal, I'm down with. Yo, I'm down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me."

Miley Cyrus Announces 8th Studio Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' — Her 'Love Letter' to Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus. Brianna Capozzi

She announced Endless Summer Vacation in January, describing the album as "a love letter to L.A." in a press release.

Shortly after, Cyrus dropped the album's lead single "Flowers," which since surpassed 100 million streams to become Spotify's most-streamed song in a week.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus on New Year's Eve Special

Some fans have speculated that Cyrus accuses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth of cheating on her through the lyrics of "Flowers," "Muddy Feet" and other songs on the album. After meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song, she and Hemsworth, 33, were married from 2018 to 2020.

