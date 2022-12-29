Miley Cyrus Reminisces on Having 'Fun' in Her 20s, Says Her New Year's Resolution Is to 'Listen' More

"My 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can Google it," Cyrus tells Hoda Kotb in an exclusive clip from NBC's upcoming special, A Toast to 2022!

By
Published on December 29, 2022 10:40 AM

Miley Cyrus is using her past — and advice from Dolly Parton's husband — to inform her approach to 2023.

The 30-year-old "Midnight Sky" superstar will appear on NBC's upcoming A Toast to 2022! special, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of a clip from her interview with Hoda Kotb, in which Cyrus muses on her 20s and reveals her New Year's resolution.

"I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes," she tells the Today host in the clip. "Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."

Kotb, 58, then asked Cyrus how she feels different now that she's entered her 30s.

"I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true. Somehow I'm completely different, and then somehow I'm exactly the same," she continues before cracking a joke about her highly-publicized years as a 20-something, which featured her nude "Wrecking Ball" music video and infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance alongside Robin Thicke. "Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can google it…"

More of Cyrus' interview with Kotb will be featured on Friday's episode of Today before A Toast to 2022! airs in full at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Co-hosted by Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the special will also feature interviews with Parton, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Samantha Bee, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone, Nathan Chen, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Coco Jones, Sheinelle Jones, Echo Kellum, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Raymond Lee, Tom Llamas, Mario Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Wendell Pierce, Colin Quinn, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Tariq (The Corn Kid), Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Julio Vaqueiro and Johnny Weir.

The Hannah Montana alum's appearance on A Toast to 2022! will precede her own NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, co-hosted alongside Parton, 76, which will air at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This year marks the second installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party, and the special will feature performances from Latto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd and Sia as well as appearances from SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus shaves host Jimmy Fallons beard on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show' — WATCH
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZOXdfumhn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D todayshow Verified *gasp* THIS IS HODA! 🫢 Follow @todayshow for more #MorningBoost moments. Janet El Khatib takes holiday planning to the next level and she’s gone viral after her son posted her extremely detailed holiday to-do list online. Swipe to see her itinerary and head to the link in our bio to watch Janet’s full surprise with Hoda.; TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Hoda Kotb Surprises Mom from Iowa Whose Holiday Food Plan for Her Kids Went Viral
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas - Season 2022
How Dolly Parton Looks Like Dolly: the Icon's Creative Director Reveals Her Costume Secrets
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Host Miley Cyrus (L) and producer Michael Len Williams II "Mike Will Made It" attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with 'Bangerz' Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
MILEY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
A VERY PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS SPECIAL -- Pictured:(l-r) Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee
Pentatonix's Scott and Mitch Reveal Their 'Legend Status' Favorite Celeb Musical Collaborations
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Musical Gift
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' in a Diner — Watch!
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0972 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton and host Jimmy Fallon sing a "Holiday Song Medley" on November 30, 2018
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song
jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Misses Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Due to Flu-Like Illness: 'I'm So Sad'
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs'
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' Housewives
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' 'Housewives'
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'