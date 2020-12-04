Miley Cyrus Says Hannah Montana ‘Was Not a Character': I ‘Had to Really Come to Terms with That’
"The concept of the show, it’s me," Cyrus said of her star-making role
Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the lasting impact of Hannah Montana.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer — who was just 13 at the start of the Disney Channel show — opened up about some of the surprising ways the show has touched the lives of others, including a number of queer artists.
"I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That’s how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, 'I want to do a song with Robby Ray,' " she explained, referencing the character her father played on the show. "That’s literally what happened. Being a young queer kid’s idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves off being inspired from watching me growing up."
"Or I hear artists like Troye Sivan say he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I came out with 'My Heart Beats for Love,’” she added, referencing her song off her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed.
Although Cyrus hasn’t always looked back fondly on her star-making role, she’s learned to embrace it.
“When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that’s when I go, 'S—, I f—ing am Hannah Montana,” she continued.
"Really, Hannah Montana was not a character,” she added. “The concept of the show, it’s me. I’ve had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it.”
Earlier this year Cyrus even revealed that she would be open to reprising the role in the future.
"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," she said back in August, when asked about a potential reboot. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself."
"I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana,” the Grammy-nominated singer continued. "But that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it.”