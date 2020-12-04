"The concept of the show, it’s me," Cyrus said of her star-making role

Miley Cyrus Says Hannah Montana ‘Was Not a Character': I ‘Had to Really Come to Terms with That’

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the lasting impact of Hannah Montana.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer — who was just 13 at the start of the Disney Channel show — opened up about some of the surprising ways the show has touched the lives of others, including a number of queer artists.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana. That’s how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and said, 'I want to do a song with Robby Ray,' " she explained, referencing the character her father played on the show. "That’s literally what happened. Being a young queer kid’s idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves off being inspired from watching me growing up."

"Or I hear artists like Troye Sivan say he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I came out with 'My Heart Beats for Love,’” she added, referencing her song off her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Photographs by Brad Elterman for Rolling Stone

Although Cyrus hasn’t always looked back fondly on her star-making role, she’s learned to embrace it.

“When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that’s when I go, 'S—, I f—ing am Hannah Montana,” she continued.

"Really, Hannah Montana was not a character,” she added. “The concept of the show, it’s me. I’ve had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus' 2009 Hit 'Party in the U.S.A.' Re-Enters Top 200 Chart Following Joe Biden's Victory

Earlier this year Cyrus even revealed that she would be open to reprising the role in the future.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," she said back in August, when asked about a potential reboot. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself."