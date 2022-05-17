"Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," Cyrus said during a Monday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton Still Communicates 'Through Fax': 'She Has a Phone [and] Doesn't Use It'

Miley Cyrus is spilling more details about her godmother Dolly Parton's preferred method of communication.

During a Monday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 29-year-old "Midnight Sky" performer spoke about continually receiving faxes from the 76-year-old country legend and the irony of them appearing together in a T-Mobile commercial about 5G phones for Super Bowl LVI earlier this year.

The tongue-in-cheek PSA-style advertisement saw Parton warn Americans about their 5G phones running through "limited 5G networks" and urge them to switch to T-Mobile so their devices can "shine their brightest" before saying the tagline, "Do it for the phones."

But Cyrus told host Seth Meyers the commercial is far from Parton's real-life practices. "It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," she dished. "So I don't know what she's talking about. She's rarely on the phone. Next time we have to 'Do it for the fax machine.'"

Meyers, 48, then suggested the brand partnership was "false advertising," and Cyrus clarified her comments: "Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it's always signed."

After receiving regular faxes from Parton, her goddaughter feels like she needs to step up her communication game. "I've started to try and make my own letters because there's something so amazing just about a connection. It's just not casual," she explained. "You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter."

Cyrus then told a story about Parton writing an unrealistic song about her use of technology and sending it to her via several outdated formats. "She also made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high-tech," she recalled. "But it was all through a cassette, which she then voice memo'd onto a flip phone, which someone then put onto the iPhone, which then got sent to me."

"She has a phone. She just doesn't use it, I don't think," the former Hannah Montana star continued. "I think someone uses it for her and does the fax machine through the phone."

Elsewhere in the interview, Meyers asked Cyrus about performing Parton's 1977 track "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" on an episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Elon Musk last year, which she revealed was a last-minute request from creator Lorne Michaels.

"That's another Lorne thing. I didn't know beforehand I was gonna do that," she detailed. "That was on Saturday afternoon… Elon had a very long monologue, and then they needed to fill however long of time that song is. And didn't have the sketch between there, and [Michaels said,] 'Miley, you're doing it.'"

Following the performance, Cyrus received heartfelt feedback from Dolly — via fax, of course.

"Yes, I got a fax. And she loved it, and she loves when I introduce my fans to music in a way that's still me," she said. "Dolly doesn't want anyone to copy-paste. She doesn't want anyone to just sing her songs. She wants them to infuse themselves into her music because that's what I think has made Dolly so loved, again, the authenticity."

"I've taken a poll. I think Dolly is the most-loved person on the planet," Cyrus quipped.

Last month, Reba McEntire also spoke about faxing Parton to collaborate on their recent duet, an updated version of 1993's "Does He Love You," during an interview with Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio.

"Well, you don't call Dolly, you fax her," McEntire, 67, said. "And you fax your people and your people talk to her people."