Miley Cyrus Says Getting a Divorce from Liam Hemsworth in the Public Eye 'F—— Sucked'

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, got candid on her feelings about her "very public divorce" during her latest appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, explaining that going through the experience in the spotlight "f—— sucked."

"What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore," she shared. "That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

Cyrus went on to emphasize that her separation with Hemsworth, 30, and subsequent relationship with blogger Kaitlynn Carter didn't happen overnight.

"It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this," she said. "Like, it’s not, ‘One day you were happy on the carpet, and the next you’re making out with your friend in Italy,' what the f—?"

She continued, "Well, there was a lot of time between that you didn’t see."

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December 2018 with The Hunger Games star filing for divorce just months later in August 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, a rep for Cyrus credited their split due to the pair “changing as partners.”

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Amid the breakup news, Cyrus was linked to Carter, 31, after the two were photographed vacationing together. In September, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were no longer romantically involved, but remained friends.

Cyrus' divorce was finalized in January amid her relationship with Cody Simpson. Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she had broken up with the 23-year-old musician in July after 10 months of dating.

During her interview with Joe Rogan, the pop star reflected on how she handles a breakup, saying that "men in my life have told me that I’m cold, or I’m a cold f—— bitch because I leave when things are done."

"That’s why I’m looking for an older man," she shared, when the host suggested that she find a partner who has autonomy. "I don’t need a man or a woman that’s gonna take care of me. I can take care of me because I’ve got money, I’ve got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them."

"I guess I really don’t need to be in a relationship at all," she elaborated. “But it does sound nice."

The songstress added that she's currently living in a "super pivotal moment" in her life as a single woman.