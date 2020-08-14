"I lied and said he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," said the "Midnight Sky" singer

Miley Cyrus Reveals First Time She Went 'All the Way with a Dude' Was with Liam Hemsworth at 16

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her sexuality.

During a new episode of Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast, the "Slide Away" singer, 27, opened up about her past relationships and discovering her own individual identity. At one point in the conversation with host Alexandra Cooper, Cyrus revealed that she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 ... but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said, referring to Hemsworth, whom she married in December 2018 after years of an on-and-off relationship. The pair finalized their divorce earlier this year. "I lied and said he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser."

But her hunky costar from The Last Song wasn't her first sexual encounter. Cyrus also divulged that she'd had intimate experiences with other girls prior to Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in March 2010

"I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys," she shared. "... When I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to, like, tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn't really understand it, so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me."

She added: "The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them."

Cyrus met Hemsworth in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, and had a rocky relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

In her new song "Midnight Sky," which debuted on Friday, Cyrus sings "I don't belong to anyone" and "I don't need to be loved by you." The new single came in line with news that Cyrus and her boyfriend of 10 months Cody Simpson broke up.

Cyrus and Simpson, 23, were first romantically linked in October 2019 when they were spotted on a breakfast date shortly after she split from Hills star Kaitlynn Carter following the singer’s separation from ex-husband Hemsworth.

The Hannah Montana alum — a longtime LGBTQ advocate — has always been open and candid about her sexuality.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word bisexual because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl,” she told Variety in October 2016.

“My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh—that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not,’” she explained.

In March 2019, Cyrus opened up about how she approached marriage in a "New Age" way.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” she told Vanity Fair at the time. “We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”