Miley Cyrus Responds to Using Same Filter for Pics of Liam Hemsworth, Kaitlynn Carter & Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has been called out for using the same filter for pics of herself with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and her new beau Cody Simpson — and she isn’t denying it!

On Monday, a Cyrus fan page made note of the observation, sharing a collage of black-and-white photos of the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, and her former love interests as well as Simpson, 22.

In the corner of the collage, Cyrus can be seen tightly hugging Hemsworth, 29, at their intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Alongside the wedding memory is a photo of Cyrus and Carter, 31, smiling widely. The photo was previously shared on Carter’s Instagram Stories from The Hills: New Beginnings star’s 31st birthday.

The last image in the fan-made collage is a mirror selfie of Cyrus and Simpson posing in all black.

In response, Cyrus simply commented “classic,” which was captured by Comments by Celebs.

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Simpson had a date night at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills on Monday. A source tells PEOPLE, “They spent three hours unwinding in their own private couples suite. They also enjoyed a traditional Japanese Ofuro Bath together and ended the evening with sushi en suite. They left with big smiles on their faces — in a total state of bliss.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in December 2018 and split in August.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time.

Soon after, Cyrus was spotted kissing Carter — who had just split from husband Brody Jenner (although they were never legally married) — while lounging by the pool on their Italian vacation.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter “live together and are very happy.” However, later that month, the pair split as a different source told PEOPLE, “[Miley] and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing.”

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Cyrus confirmed her new romance with Simpson when she showed the Australian musician some love on his Instagram post of his Tiffany and Co. Men’s Launch photo shoot.

“Boo thang,” Cyrus wrote with a ghost emoji, as Comments by Celebs first pointed out.

On Sunday, the pair was spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus Instagram

Elsewhere, on Friday night, Simpson attended the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in L.A., and confirmed to reporters that it was “safe to say” the pair are official.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.