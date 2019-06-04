Miley Cyrus Responds to Being Grabbed by Fan Without Her Consent: 'Don't F— with My Freedom'

Miley Cyrus is making it clear that consent is mandatory after she was grabbed by a fan over the weekend.

Following the scary encounter where Cyrus, 26, was grabbed by the hair and kissed on the cheek as she walked through a crowd in Barcelona, the singer responded to the incident on Tuesday.

In a powerful statement on Twitter, Cyrus explained that regardless of what a woman is wearing or doing, it is never acceptable to touch her without consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” she tweeted.

Cyrus also added the hashtag “#DontF—WithMyFreedom” — a reference to one of the lyrics in her new song “Mother’s Daughter.”

Along with the message, Cyrus attached a clip from Inside Edition of a reporter speaking about the scary incident. The video also featured a segment from The Talk, where the hosts discussed how Cyrus’ personal space should not have been violated.

In a second tweet, Cyrus shared a screenshot of some social media users’ comments who suggested that the singer deserved to be grabbed because of her desire to feel “sexy” and “dress like a w—”.

Cyrus kept it simple and responded to the users by tweeting, “Don’t f— with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit”

Footage of Cyrus coming into contact with the aggressive fan first surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

The singer was trying to make her way through a crowd of people alongside her husband, Liam Hemsworth, when an overzealous fan jumped out and kissed her on the cheek, grabbing her by the hair and shoulder to do so.

The assailant was immediately pushed off of Cyrus by someone from her security team, and the singer ran ahead to take cover under Hemsworth, 29, who was walking slightly ahead of her and wrapped his arm around his wife to protect her.

Cyrus was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, which featured performances on Friday and Saturday by the “Wrecking Ball” singer, as well as Cardi B, Solange, Future and Janelle Monáe.

The fan encounter comes less than a week after Cyrus released her new EP, She Is Coming, on Friday.

The EP contains six singles from her upcoming seventh studio album, “She Is Miley Cyrus,” and features guest vocals from RuPaul. Two more EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything, containing the remaining 12 singles will be released at a later date.

In one of her new tracks called “Unholy,” Cyrus sings about being tired of “people calling me obscene” and even says, “You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me / I’m only trying to get some peace.”

The singer will also make her way back to television in Netflix anthology Black Mirror in the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” one of only three episodes in the new season, which drops on Wednesday.