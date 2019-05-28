She Is Coming! Miley Cyrus' New EP to Drop Friday: See the Cover

She’s coming!

Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram on Monday that her new EP, titled She Is Coming, will drop this Friday, May 31. The 26-year-old pop star revealed the news after debuting three new songs over the weekend.

Along with her announcement, Cyrus also shared the cover art for the EP, which features a black-and-white photo of the singer wearing a cropped white t-shirt and jeans while text below the photo reads “She Is Coming.”

“SHE IS COMING 🚀 5/ 31 Pre Save now!” Cyrus captioned the post. “Or live with regret for the rest of your existence.”

Cyrus had been counting down to a mystery release on social media in recent weeks, sharing various teaser trailers in which she appeared to rub food over herself while the words “SHE IS COMING” flashed on the screen.

Over the weekend, Cyrus debuted three new songs, reportedly called “Cattitude,” “Mother’s Daughter” and “Dream,” at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival. “Cattitude,” a sassy rap song, cheekily addresses the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in a Calvin Klein Bra as She Snaps Casual Selfie

Earlier this month, Cyrus revealed that her latest project had been completed and she’d already played the record for staffers at streaming service iHeartRadio.

“They f—ing flipped and so will you,” Cyrus promised.

This will be the first record the singer has released since tying the knot with husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, got married in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee, home last December.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus REX/Shutterstock

Cyrus’ last album was 2017’s Younger Now, led by the single, “Malibu.” She also provided vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s tune, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which was released in November 2018.

During a January interview on iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo, Cyrus revealed that Ronson collaborated with her on “a bunch of songs” for the upcoming album as well.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Raps ‘I Love You Nicki, but I Listen to Cardi’ in New Song ‘Cattitude’

One of those songs is a tune called “Bad Karma,” the name of which she spilled during that chat.

“I was kind of just in this creative space,” Cyrus said. “Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth. And so you can put those messages you want to bring, what it’s really about to you, into it. I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like ‘Bad Karma’ — ooh, I shouldn’t have said that! Well, there you go.”

She Is Coming drops Friday.