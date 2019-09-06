Miley Cyrus Drops Video for Breakup Anthem 'Slide Away' Amid Liam Hemsworth Divorce

The party is over.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus released the music video for her new breakup anthem "Slide Away."

In the clip, the pop star — decked in a gold lamé jumpsuit — deals with the aftermath of a house party as she goes for a swim in a backyard pool, which is strewn with empty bottles and red cups from the bash.

The visuals, directed by Alexandre Moors, match the pensive lyrics of the track.

Cyrus, 26, dropped “Slide Away” last month, just days after revealing she and husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, had split.

“Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go,” Cyrus sings, seemingly alluding to her crumbling relationship.

Later, Cyrus references booze and drugs: “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whisky and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.” (According to multiple sources, the couple clashed over Cyrus’s unconventional views of marriage and Hemsworth’s partying.)

Upon the song’s release, a source told PEOPLE that despite the song’s scorching lyrics, the star “isn’t trying to hurt” her estranged husband: “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through.”

On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the singer-songwriter and the actor — who married last December — had separated. Cyrus released “Slide Away” on Aug. 16, and five days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since the breakup, Cyrus has been linked to The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. When the pair began dating, Cyrus weathered speculation she had been unfaithful to Hemsworth — and she took to social media to slam the rumors.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Cyrus tweeted Aug. 22.