Miley Cyrus Is Recovering from Vocal Cord Surgery with Cody Simpson 'By Her Side,' Source Says

Miley Cyrus can count on Cody Simpson.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, is currently recovering at home alongside the Australian singer, 22, after undergoing vocal cord surgery, a source tells PEOPLE.

“The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now,” the source says, noting that Cyrus “has known for a while that she needed the surgery.”

Part of Cyrus’ recovery will include resting “her voice for several weeks while her vocal cords heal,” the source adds. “Any strain will prolong the healing.”

And just as Simpson supported Cyrus when she was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, the Australian singer is keeping his girlfriend company. “Cody is by her side. They are still doing well,” the source says. “Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers.”

In addition to sharing a clip of the pair dancing together after Cyrus’ brother Braison Cyrus’ wedding last week, Simpson appeared to make a reference to the surgery, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair alongside the word “success.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that Cyrus had left the hospital following her surgery.

When Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years, according to sources. After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year, and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

As a result of the issue, Cyrus, who has been working on new music, has needed to put recording and performing on hold.

Another source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

Nearly three weeks earlier, Cyrus shared that she had taken a break from singing.

“On vocal rest not body,” said the singer.

Although Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship may be new, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager previously Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE exclusively. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

In recent weeks, Simpson has also been spending plenty of time with Cyrus and her family — who appear to be won over by the singer.

Last month, Cyrus’ mom Tish left a sweet comment on a post that Simpson’s mother had shared about the couple.“Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend,” she wrote.