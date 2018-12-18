Miley Cyrus Raves About the NSFW Qualities Fiancé Liam Hemsworth Has

Liam Hemsworth checks every box on Miley Cyrus‘ relationship checklist.

On Sunday, popular meme account SourPsycho posted a graphic that said “No Man has all five: good d—, empathy, a height above 5’9, no h— [mistress] and common sense.”

Cyrus, 26, was quick to squash that myth writing, “Mine does! Don’t give up!” in reference to her fiancé’s stature, kind heart, and other qualities that are less appropriate to discuss publically.

The hilarious confession, as first spotted by Instagram account CommentsByCelebs, comes just a few days after Cyrus revealed she had given Hemsworth a new name after he saved her bevy of animals — including seven dogs, four horses, two pigs and three cats — from the fire that destroyed their Malibu home in November.

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus told Howard Stern on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus then went on to explain how Hemsworth accomplished the daunting task of getting the pigs out.

“He said, ‘The only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,'” she said. “So he just chased the pigs into the crate, which was genius.”

Cyrus, who donated $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts with Hemsworth, also said that her cats were particularly hard for Hemsworth to herd to safety.

“My cats, they’re so stupid,” she said. “He tried to get my cats out and he was trying to lead them to the truck because he had the dogs and all these things, and one of the cats started running away. The cats have never really been outside and he started opening the door, trying to get them in and out. The one cat just ran away, and I’m so glad he didn’t just say, ‘Okay, you don’t know what you’re running into.'”

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Todd Williamson/Getty

Cyrus and Hemsworth first began dating in 2010 after starring in The Last Song together. They then broke up that same year but got back together in 2011.

The couple then got engaged in 2013 with Cyrus telling PEOPLE, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to life of happiness with Liam.”

The couple then broke up again in 2013 but got back together in 2016 as Cyrus was spotted out wearing her diamond engagement ring.

The two have yet to publicly announce a wedding date.