Miley Cyrus Says She 'Needs Oxygen' After Shirtless Cody Simpson Photo with Her Hand in His Pants

Miley Cyrus is the biggest shipper of herself and Cody Simpson!

The pop star made her shipper status known in the comments of an Instagram post shared by Simpson, 22, on Wednesday that included three photos — in the last of which, Cyrus, 26, has her hand down the Australian singer’s pants.

The photos show off both of their latest tattoos, which they got this week from celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill in Los Angeles.

The first two photos are of Simpson — whose impressive abs are on full display — and his new skull and crossbones line drawing on his right upper chest. In the last photo, Simpson snapped a mirror selfie of himself and Cyrus, who got a tattoo of a bleeding heart pierced with a knife on her left arm.

Cyrus rested her head on Simpson’s shoulder as she slid her right hand between Simpson’s pants and boxers for the photo.

Simpson captioned the post simply “papillon,” which means “butterfly” in French.

As captured by Comments by Celebs, Cyrus commented on the post, “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.”

Simpson shared another mirror selfie of the two on his Instagram Stories, writing “death do us” below the photo. Over on her own Instagram, Cyrus shared a black-and-white photo of the two showing off their new ink, as well as a mirror selfie of her own on her Stories with a close up shot of her tattoo, writing, “Rock N Roll Heart Forever” and tagging Bassill.

Simpson and Cyrus have been spending lots of time together over the past few weeks, following Cyrus’ splits from husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

The Aussie musician confirmed to reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in L.A. on Friday that it was “safe to say” that he and the “Slide Away” singer are officially dating. He also supported Cyrus as she went through surgery for tonsillitis last week.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson added at the Tiffany event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he said, explaining that their friendship before dating is an important aspect of their relationship now.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

Cyrus recently addressed criticism she has received from haters who say she’s moved on too quickly from one romantic flame to the next, explaining that fans and critics alike should “get used to me dating — this is where I’m at!”