Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Privilege amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Know I'm in a Unique Position'

"I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people," Miley Cyrus shared

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her experience with the coronavirus pandemic and sharing how it differs from others based on her privilege as a celebrity.

Speaking candidly with WSJ. Magazine, Cyrus, 27, explained that she has "no idea" what the current health crisis is really like given that she is in a secure position.

"This isn’t COVID-19, what I’m experiencing," she shared with the publication. "My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people."

She added, "I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world."

Though Cyrus is aware of her privilege, she has been using her platform to bring awareness to many great causes and spread positivity to those who may need it.

The "Slide Away" singer created an Instagram talk show, Bright Minded, that became an instant hit and welcomed celebrity and non-celebrity guests to share their experiences and offer solace during a time of mass uncertainty.

Though Bright Minded has been on hiatus since mid-April, Cyrus told the WSJ that she is planning future episodes.

"I do not want to be a preacher or a teacher," she shared. "I want to learn, and I want to listen. I want to just pass the microphone that usually is in my hands to someone who does not [have one]. Local activists fighting for their community don't have the platforms I have, and I wanted to share that."

Cyrus also noted that she booked all appearances on Bright Minded through Instagram DMs.

Conducting conversations with fellow stars like Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez, Cyrus also transitioned to hosting "heroes," like activists and medical specialists. But not everyone who she reached out to star on Bright Minded accepted her invite.

"I’m sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn’t feel right to talk about."

She added, "I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare."

