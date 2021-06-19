See Miley Cyrus Shine on Stage at Peacock Pride Concert Special: Exclusive Photos

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You is set to drop on Peacock on Friday, June 25

Miley Cyrus is flying her pride flag high!

Ahead of her special Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert in celebration of Pride Month on Peacock, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the singer's performance.

In the photos, Cyrus sports short, blonde hair and a bedazzled dress with matching gloves. And in another photo, the Plastic Hearts star rocks a black leotard.

The hourlong performance is set to feature tracks like "The Climb" and "Party in the USA," along with spins classics such as "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong" and "Dancing Queen." She'll also do a medley of Madonna hits "Music," Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer."

Miley Cyrus Credit: Vijat Mohindra/Peacock

"Tonight will be all about celebration," Cyrus says in the performance's trailer. "Everybody is welcome here."

The event is also set to feature special guests. including Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck.

"What comes first the Peacock or the egg?! Don't really know…. But I do know I'm coming to @PeacockTV June 25th for my #MileyPrideSpecial in my hometown Nashville, TN to celebrate #Pride @theryman 🌈 💕🦚🌈🥚🌈," Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Thursday.

The new photos come just several days after Cyrus' breakup anthem "7 Things" celebrated 13 yeras.

"where are they now? Twitter do your thing," Cyrus tweeted, referring to the teen girls who were featured in the track's video.

Cyrus also celebrated the song's milestone on Instagram, sharing multiple photos, videos, and other content about "7 Things," starting with a short video of the well-known intro.

She followed it up with a GIF of herself and Selena Gomez singing the song together as well as a tweet comparing "7 Things" to Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U."