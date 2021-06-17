Titled Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, the concert special will stream June 25 on Peacock

Miley Cyrus Says 'Everybody Is Welcome Here' in Trailer for Pride Concert Special with Peacock

Miley Cyrus is ready to "Party in the U.S.A." in the name of Pride.

On Thursday, Peacock released the first trailer for the 28-year-old singer's upcoming Pride concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You.

"Tonight will be all about celebration," Cyrus says in the sneak peek. "Everybody is welcome here."

In celebration of Pride, Cyrus will be joined by special guests and LGBTQ+ allies including Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck.

"What comes first the Peacock or the egg?! Don't really know…. But I do know I'm coming to @PeacockTV June 25th for my #MileyPrideSpecial in my hometown Nashville, TN to celebrate #Pride @theryman 🌈 💕🦚🌈🥚🌈," Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Thursday.

The special is the first of Cyrus' commitment to star in three specials for NBCUniversal, with whom she signed an overall talent and development deal back in May.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" Cyrus said in a statement at the time. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too!"

She added, "We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!"