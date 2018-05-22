Miley Cyrus Comes into Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel's Bedroom Like a Wrecking Ball — and Leaves a Mark

Miley Cyrus just gave a whole new meaning to her song “Wrecking Ball.”

Jimmy Kimmel has been known to pull a prank or two — no one is immune, from kids who simply want their hard-earned Halloween candy to the stars of Scandal — but lately the tables have been turned. Cyrus followed in the footsteps of Rihanna and Britney Spears by teaming up with Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, for a surprise performance in his bedroom in the middle of the night.

“I guess this is a series now because the other night, another music superstar barged into my dreams,” Kimmel said while introducing the clip. “This time I was the victim of a very loud young woman named Miley Cyrus.”

The 25-year-old singer, armed with a hard hat and sledgehammer, geared up for the break-in outside the late night host’s home with a team of people dressed as construction workers. McNearney let them in, putting the plan into action.

“I’m coming in like a wrecking ball just for you, Jimmy,” she whispered to the camera from outside the bedroom.

The group then enters the bedroom, where the sleeping host stirs.

“Wakey, wakey! Guess who it is, Jimmy. Good morning!” Cyrus yelled before her hit “Wrecking Ball” started playing. Rubble fell on his sheets as she slammed her sledgehammer on the bed and jumped on the furniture. There was even a dancer dressed as construction equipment.

Kimmel, aware of what was happening, groggily asked, “How many times is this gonna happen?”

Jimmy Kimmel and Miley Cyrus

It was all good fun until Cyrus’ sledgehammer connected with Kimmel in a sensitive spot, causing him to writhe in pain.

“You hit me right in the balls,” Kimmel said when the performance was over.

Cyrus’ reply? “It is called ‘Wrecking Ball.'”

She clearly felt bad about the hit when she came downstairs, but the two hugged it out — even while Kimmel was still wearing his mouth guard.