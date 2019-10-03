Miley Cyrus Meets 'Potential New Partners' at Halloween Event After Back-to-Back Breakups

Miley Cyrus is showing she has a good sense of humor about her love life.

Following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and the end of her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, the 26-year-old “Party in the USA” singer is now back on the market. But don’t worry about trying to set her up on future dates; Cyrus seems to have that handled!

On Wednesday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a series of Instagram photos from a visit to a haunted house, joking about the various monsters and ghouls who stole her heart.

“Met a couple new potential partners,” Cyrus captioned the photos, each pic showing the songstress posing with different frightening characters.

“Felt like I was on The Bachelorette,” she teased.

Making light of her back-to-back breakups is just one way the star appears to be coping.

Also on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after ending her relationship with Carter, Cyrus revealed that she was back in the studio to make new music and was feeling particularly “inspired.”

“I am so f— inspired right now,” she wrote on a photo of herself shared to her Instagram Stories, adding two butterflies and ocean waves emojis. “Thank YOU NEW MOON.”

In a similar fashion, after her split from Hemsworth, the singer recorded “Slide Away” — her breakup anthem in which she mourned the end of her marriage while admitting, “it’s time to let it go.”

Image zoom Brody Jenner, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, and Kaitlynn Carter Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Robin Marchant/WireImage

PEOPLE exclusively reported on Sept. 21 that Cyrus had ended her relationship with Carter, 31.

“They’re still friends,” a source said at the time. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Carter, a star on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, announced her split from Brody Jenner, 36, in early August after a year of marriage — although they never legally wed.

A week after her break up, Carter was seen kissing Cyrus during a trip to Italy. Hours later, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, were going their separate ways after seven months of marriage.

Hemsworth filed for divorce in the following weeks, citing irreconcilable differences.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Steven Taylor

Despite everything, Cyrus appears to be ready to move on.

Just last week, the star told fans she plans to “love without conditions” in the future.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself with her two dogs. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule…. Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between.”

She continued, “No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…They love back 1000X… all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness (reminds me of someone).”

A source also told PEOPLE last month that Cyrus “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source said. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

And while Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter has come to an end, the pair are still on good terms.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” an insider said, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”