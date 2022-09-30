Miley Cyrus Posts Sweet Voicemail from the Late Taylor Hawkins: 'So Lucky to Have Known Him'

Miley Cyrus revealed the touching inspiration behind her recent performance at a tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a post to Twitter Thursday, the "Midnight Sky" singer-songwriter shared a voicemail from Hawkins, which heard the rocker encourage Cyrus — his one-time neighbor — to perform a cover of Def Leppard's "Photograph."

"What up, Miley? It's Taylor. Heard you're moving," said Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March at age 50, before making a baby-like crying sound. "I'm listening to 'Photograph' by Def Leppard. You could kill that one."

Cyrus, 29, fulfilled his request during a tribute concert to the rocker at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as she sang "Photograph" alongside Def Leppard and Foo Fighters. "A personal request from the legend himself," she tweeted alongside the voicemail.

Referring to Hawkins as a "friend," "idol," and "neighbor," she continued, "Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life."

She wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard [...] So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!"

Alongside a video from the performance, Cyrus concluded in a third tweet, "Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever."

In addition to Cyrus, Def Leppard and Foo Fighters, the tribute concert also featured performances from Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Queen, Kesha, Pink, Alanis Morissette and several other musicians.

As the show kicked off, Hawkins' longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl, 53, told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f—ing smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f—ing crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."

During Queen's set, Brian May brought out Hawkins' wife Alison and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh for an acoustic version of "Love of My Life," which Alison specifically asked him to play — it was her wedding song with Hawkins.

Elsewhere in the jam-packed concert, Hawkins' son Shane, 16, joined Foo Fighters for "My Hero" on drums — just as he did during the first tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium. He also played "I'll Stick Around" before sharing a long hug with Grohl onstage.

"One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor like, every day,'" Grohl told the crowd. "And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f—ing day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."