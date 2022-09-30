Miley Cyrus Posts Sweet Voicemail from the Late Taylor Hawkins: 'So Lucky to Have Known Him'

Cyrus tweeted the recording, which reveals Hawkins encouraged her to cover Def Leppard's "Photograph" — a song she recently performed in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer

By
Published on September 30, 2022 01:35 PM
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Miley Cyrus revealed the touching inspiration behind her recent performance at a tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a post to Twitter Thursday, the "Midnight Sky" singer-songwriter shared a voicemail from Hawkins, which heard the rocker encourage Cyrus — his one-time neighbor — to perform a cover of Def Leppard's "Photograph."

"What up, Miley? It's Taylor. Heard you're moving," said Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March at age 50, before making a baby-like crying sound. "I'm listening to 'Photograph' by Def Leppard. You could kill that one."

Cyrus, 29, fulfilled his request during a tribute concert to the rocker at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as she sang "Photograph" alongside Def Leppard and Foo Fighters. "A personal request from the legend himself," she tweeted alongside the voicemail.

Referring to Hawkins as a "friend," "idol," and "neighbor," she continued, "Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life."

She wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard [...] So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!"

Alongside a video from the performance, Cyrus concluded in a third tweet, "Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever."

Miley Cyrus performs with Def Leppard
Def Leppard, Pat Wilson and Miley Cyrus. Timothy Norris

In addition to Cyrus, Def Leppard and Foo Fighters, the tribute concert also featured performances from Joan Jett, Travis Barker, Queen, Kesha, Pink, Alanis Morissette and several other musicians.

As the show kicked off, Hawkins' longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl, 53, told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f—ing smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f—ing crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."

During Queen's set, Brian May brought out Hawkins' wife Alison and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh for an acoustic version of "Love of My Life," which Alison specifically asked him to play — it was her wedding song with Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Dave Grohl. Timothy Norris

Elsewhere in the jam-packed concert, Hawkins' son Shane, 16, joined Foo Fighters for "My Hero" on drums — just as he did during the first tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium. He also played "I'll Stick Around" before sharing a long hug with Grohl onstage.

"One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor like, every day,'" Grohl told the crowd. "And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f—ing day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."

Related Articles
Musician Taylor Hawkins (R) and Allison Hawkins arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Hawkins' Wife Thanks Fans for 'Kindness' amid 'Unimaginable Grief' in First Statement Since His Death
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolf Van Halen's Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: 'So Proud'
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'
Ke$ha, Taylor Hawkins, TRAVIS BARKER
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show with Kesha and Travis Barker to Stream Live on Paramount+ 
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
Taylor Hawkins' Son Oliver Shane Plays Drums on 'My Hero' During Tribute Concert to His Father
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
One of Taylor Hawkins' Final Interviews to Be Featured in a New Documentary About Rock Drummer Icons
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Tommy Lee Launches OnlyFans Page with Nude Butt Photo: 'Tired of Instagram Policing Our Bodies'
Alanis Morissette, Taylor Hawkins, Miley Cyrus
Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Queen's Brian May and More to Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows
King Princess, Taylor Hawkins
King Princess Releases 'Let Us Die' Featuring the Late Taylor Hawkins on Drums: 'I Will Never Forget'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9214751a) This photo shows Coolio at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, authorities said the rapper was arrested after a loaded firearm was found in a carry-on bag during security screening at Los Angeles International Airport LAX Loaded Gun, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2015; Michelle Pfeiffer attends the Paramount+ UK Launch on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins