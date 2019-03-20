Miley Cyrus Posts Nude Photo to Announce She's Performing at Woodstock 50 Alongside Jay-Z and More

Miley Cyrus has some big news!

On Tuesday, Cyrus, 26, shared a photo of herself posing on a lawn chair in the middle of the desert, wearing nothing but a yellow and orange checkered bucket hat to announce she’s performing at Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair — the three-day 50th-anniversary celebration of the iconic music festival.

“Festival season is here, I’m queer, and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!” Cyrus captioned the post.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also posted a shot, which shows her seated on a giant rooster — this time dressed in a t-shirt and slides.

“Woodstock here I come! When I’m not riding a wrecking ball, you can find me on a giant cock 🐔 🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓,” Cyrus wrote in reference to the music video of her song “Wrecking Ball.”

In addition, Cyrus shared a promotional clip for the festival, which revealed she’s performing on Aug. 16.

“It’s Woodstock’s 50th and I’ll be there! Come party! I perform on Friday! ❤️❤️❤️ which means I got the whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!”

Of course, Cyrus, who married longtime love Liam Hemsworth in December, isn’t the only artist set to perform at the highly anticipated event.

The Killers, Akon, Princess Nokia, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Maggie Rogers and more are also listed on the Aug. 16 lineup.

For the second day, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Rival Sons and Emily King will take the stage.

On Sunday Aug. 18, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Earl Sweatshirt, Janelle Monaé, Victory and a plethora of others will command the crowd.

Making the event all the more special Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe McDonald and Canned Heat, who are all performed at the original 1969 Woodstock, will be taking to the stage. Also performing is Dead & Company, which features former members of the Grateful Dead who at the first festival, along with John Fogerty who performed in 1969 with his band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

“We’ve line up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” Michael Lang, co-founder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals, said.

“Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

Woodstock 50 will be held at Watkins Glen International in Upstate New York — just a couple hours away from the dairy farm in Bethel, New York where the original festival took place.

The famed first festival attracted an audience of more than 400,000 and was known as a defining movement in American culture that brought together the youth through music.

Tickets for the Woodstock 50 will go on sale on Earth Day, which falls on April 22.