Miley Cyrus Poses Topless for Rolling Stone as She Reflects on Leaked Photo that Made Mom 'Angry'

Miley Cyrus is baring it all — literally.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer is the latest cover star of Rolling Stone magazine — and the 28-year-old poses topless on its cover and inside of its pages.

In the interview, she also opened up about her parents' reaction to a 2008 leaked private photo, revealing her dad Billy Ray Cyrus ignored it while her mom expressed her discontent.

"My dad ignored it because it’s just like any teenage girl and their dad’s like, 'Let’s please not have this conversation,'" she told the magazine. "My mom, I think it made her really angry. I think even she felt it could be distracting from what I was doing."

"She knew the voice and talents that I could showcase," she added, also referring to the moment fans believed she was dancing on a stripper pole during a Kids Choice Awards performance. "She was like, 'What the f—k? You have the biggest song. Can you just make it about the song? Why do you have to make it about being a stripper?'"

On Friday, Cyrus shared the series of photo from her Rolling Stone shoot, including one where she opens her jacket to reveal her breasts as she sticks out her tongue. (She censored the photo with the magazine's logo.)

"THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY ☠️," she captioned the image.

On the magazine's cover, Cyrus is seen clasping her breasts as she looks into the camera. And in another photo, she squats and covers her body with her leg.

"I’M COMPLETELY NAKED BUT I’M MAKING IT FASHION," she captioned the photo.

During the interview, the singer spoke about how people have changed their perception of her over the years.

"Today is very different. I think since 'Midnight Sky' a lot has changed. I think I’ve always had a level of respect, but the c-word, 'crazy,' was labeled on me a lot," she said. "It was that I was crazy, that I was, even at some points, cold or unable to settle down."

Cyrus explained that her track "Angels Like You" delved into that and that she's "the stereotype."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Photographs by Brad Elterman for Rolling Stone

"I’m what you thought I’d be, I’m everything they said I would be," she explained. "I had some guilt or shame with that song in the way that it’s written, but now that I listen to it, it is actually apologetic. It is saying, 'It’s not your fault I ruin everything, and it’s not your fault that I can’t be what you need.' My independence and, I guess, my survivalist instincts make it where I can seem selfish."

To end the Q&A, the "Prisoner" singer opened up about what she hopes her legacy will be.

"I want to lay down a new stone for a path for the next generation of artists, philanthropists, the way that Debbie Harry has done for me," she said. "I’d like to be known as someone that created something that didn’t quite exist, or that I delivered something that no one knew that they needed or wanted, but when they had it felt that they couldn’t live without it."