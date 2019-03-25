Miley Cyrus Celebrates National Puppy Day by Posing Nude, Cuddling with Lisa Vanderpump's Dog

That’s one way to celebrate National Puppy Day.

Miley Cyrus posed in nothing but shoes and a hat with her pup by her side on Saturday in a sultry Instagram photo celebrating the day.

“Happy national puppy day you filthy animals 🐾,” she captioned the post.

Cyrus, 26, was relaxing on a lounge chair in the sun while sporting green thigh-high boots and an orange and yellow checkered bucket hat in the shot, as Mary Jane, the pooch she shares with husband Liam Hemsworth, sat atop the singer.

The photo echoes an Instagram she shared last week featuring the same hat and chair, in which she announced she’d be headlining day one of the Woodstock 50 music festival on Aug. 16 in Watkins Glen, New York.

Cyrus also spent her weekend hanging out with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

The stars posed together at Tom Tom in West Hollywood and cuddled with Schnooky, Vanderpump’s Cocker Spaniel.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus, Lisa Vanderpump Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Cyrus also shared a hilarious shot from her Hannah Montana days, writing, “Me when anyone breathes audibly and disrupts my Real Housewives of Beverly Hills binge,” over a photo of an angry-looking Miley Stewart.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shares Silly and Sweet Photo of Liam ‘Hem-Dawg’ Hemsworth Cuddling a Puppy

Cyrus frequently includes her beloved pets in her social media posts, and in February shared an adorable shot from her wedding day that showed her cuddling up to her pups on the floor.

“You can always find me barefoot on the floor playin w my puppies … even at my own wedding,” she wrote on Twitter.

You can always find me barefoot on the floor playin w my puppies … even at my own wedding pic.twitter.com/tGUm1vf5Of — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 18, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s Malibu home was destroyed in November by the Woolsey fire, and the singer has since praised her husband for saving their brood — including seven dogs, four horses, two pigs and three cats — from the flames.

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus told Howard Stern in December. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”