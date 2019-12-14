Miley Cyrus Performs 'Old Town Road' with Boyfriend Cody Simpson and Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus is keeping it all in the family.

The 27-year-old singer joined forces with boyfriend Cody Simpson and dad Billy Ray Cyrus during a holiday party thrown by her Happy Hippy Foundation at My Friend’s Place in Hollywood, performing a special acoustic version of her dad’s “Old Town Road” for attendees at the charity event.

In a video shared by Miley on Instagram Friday, she belts out the Lil Nas X smash hit as Cody, 22, and Billy Ray, 58, play the guitar.

Miley was also joined by sister Noah and mom Tish Cyrus for the jam session, as well as a teen musician on the clarinet.

In another video, the group can be seen singing “Silent Night” to a crowd gathered around an impromptu stage.

“@happyhippiefdn holiday party @myfriendsplace was a success once again ! 🎄 always blown away by the young people I meet at MFP!” she captioned the clip. “There is always so much love and talent! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this special time of year with HH!”

My Friend’s Place, which assists homeless youths in the Los Angeles area, later gave a shout-out to the Cyrus family and Simpson for spending the day with the charity, writing on their Instagram, “It was the most amazing day at our annual Holiday Celebration!! Thank you to our awesome partners, @happyhippiefdn and @iamhalsey for once again making the day possible. And a special thanks to @mileycyrus, @billyraycyrus, @noahcyrus, @tishcyrus and @codysimpson for joining and bringing some extra holiday cheer!! More pics and videos to come, so stay tuned… ✨🎄❄️ #happyhippieholidays.”

Miley was first linked to Cody in October following her high-profile split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

When the former Disney Channel star underwent vocal cord surgery this fall, a source told PEOPLE that Cody was keeping her company during the recovery process.

“Cody is by her side. They are still doing well,” the source says. “Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers.”

Another source told PEOPLE in November that the two are in a good place and enjoying their time together.

“They have a very easy relationship,” the source said. “They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”

Although the couple’s relationship may seem new, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Cody’s manager previously Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE exclusively. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”