Miley Cyrus Performs Classic Rock Hits During NCAA Men's Final Four Concert: 'Miley Madness'

Miley Cyrus covered hits like Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" during the show-stopping performance

Miley Cyrus delivered a stellar performance on Saturday night during the NCAA men's final four concert.

Cyrus, 28, took the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to perform some classic rock and roll songs for an audience of socially-distanced frontline workers. The concert took place after the Baylor-Houston game, which ended in Baylor advancing to the championship game against Gonzaga on Monday.

Cyrus, dressed in a black vest, trousers and a pair of lace-up vinyl boots, played versions of several vintage hits, including Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "Don't Stop Me Now," Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and Blondie's "Heart of Glass."She also took on some of her own hits, such as "Wrecking Ball."

"⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️," the Hannah Montana alum captioned a video on Instagram that featured her walking out onto the stage.

Miley Cyrus Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Cyrus also shared behind-the-scenes footage from before the concert on social media, including one video of her soundcheck performance of "Don't Stop Me Now." In another post, Cyrus posed for a mirror selfie while dressed in her outfit for the outing.

"MILEY MADNESS ♥️♠️💋🎸👹 @FinalFour#MarchMadnes," Cyrus wrote alongside a video that showed her arriving at the concert venue.

Cyrus was applauded on social media for her performance. Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus wrote on Twitter, "Mamaw Ruthie said it best " Wow Wow Wow !!!!" Excellent performance #finalfour@mileycyrus @CBSI agree …Thank you first responders for your service and sacrifice. PS nice hairdo."

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark also tuned into the show-stopping performance. "@tayshia was passed out. Miley Cyrus sang one note and she is now dancing around the room like a teenager....0 to 60 would be an understatement here...." Clark, 37, wrote on Twitter about his fiancée, 30.

Cyrus last performed for a major sporting event in February when she headlined the TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. For the show, she performed hits like "High" and "Edge of Midnight" from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, as well as past singles including "We Can't Stop."