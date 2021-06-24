Miley Cyrus Covers Cher's 'Believe' in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Pride Concert Special

Miley Cyrus' upcoming concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, will stream on Peacock June 25

You better "Believe" it - Miley Cyrus is ready to celebrate Pride!

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer shared to a sneak peek video of her upcoming Pride concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You.

The clip, which she posted to her YouTube channel, featured Cyrus performing a sparkly rendition of Cher's chart-topping 1998 song, "Believe" for eager audiences.

"Happy Pride everybody!" Cyrus said at the top of the number, filmed on the Ryman Auditorium stage.

Joining Cyrus on stage for the number were drag queens Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Diore Fierce - both of RuPaul's Drag Race fame - as well as Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire Mylan, Iris Lefluer, and Raquel Rea Heart.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You will air on NBC's streaming platform Peacock on June 25.

In addition to "Believe," fans can expect to see Cyrus perform some of her biggest hits, like "The Climb" and "Party in the USA," as well as cover of tracks like "True Colors," "We Belong" and "Dancing Queen."

She'll also sing a medley of Madonna hits, including "Music," Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer."

Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck are also set to make appearances too.

In the trailer for the special, released last week, Cyrus proclaimed that "everybody is welcome here."

The hour-long concert will also feature a number of outfit changes for Cyrus, a few of which PEOPLE showcased in exclusive first-look photos over the weekend.

This will be the first of three specials Cyrus is doing for NBCUniversal .

She signed an overall talent and development deal with the company back in May.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" Cyrus said in a previous statement about the deal. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too!"