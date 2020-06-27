Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles Hit 'Help!' on Global Goal: Unite for Our Future Concert

Global Goal aims to call on citizens to tackle global injustices by using our collective voice to drive change for everyone and everywhere, in addition to ending COVID-19 and building equity for all

Miley Cyrus is performing for a good cause.

The singer, 27, sang during Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen on Saturday. Performing from an empty Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Cyrus sang "Help!" by The Beatles and wore a metallic blue gown.

This is not Cyrus' first virtual performance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Cyrus performed her 2009 hit "The Climb" during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. During the pre-recorded appearance, she told graduates: "As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here's 'The Climb.' "

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cyrus spread positivity with her weeks-long Instagram Live series Bright Minded, in which she interviewed celebrity guests and spoke candidly about mental health.

More recently, the star opened up about her decision to embrace sobriety following vocal cord surgery in November 2019. "I’ve been sober sober for the past six months," she said to Variety. "At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery, but I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

Cyrus added, "It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun.' It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, Global Goal will also feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Lin Manuel-Miranda and the original Hamilton cast with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Other celebrities appearing from around the world include Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi.