Miley Cyrus Returns to Tennessee to Perform at Beale Street Music Festival: ‘Home Sweet Home’

Miley Cyrus surprised her hometown on Saturday!

The singer returned to Tennessee to make an unannounced appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival, performing a duet alongside Grammy-award winning artist Marc Cohn.

The dynamic pair sang Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis” before Cyrus went on to perform some of her own old hits — including, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” “We Can’t Stop,” and the iconic “Party In the U.S.A.”

Cyrus shared the surprise return on her Instagram, posting some photos and videos from her performance on her story, captioning one “Home Sweet Home.”

“Feels good to be home… on stage in Tennessee!” she captioned a video.

Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, was there to support his wife, and was particularly excited to see her perform “Party In the U.S.A.”

The Australian actor, 29, posted a series of videos shouting out the chorus of the song while running around Cyrus outside of an airport, calling out her name in between lyrics. Cyrus can be seen laughing in the video, later sharing her own thoughts about the song.

“I hate it, but for some reason, the people love it,” she said in a video on her Instagram story before Hemsworth interrupted and began screaming the chorus. Cyrus can be seen cutting him off with a stern glare.

Cyrus’ Memphis performance was in partnership with Facebook to celebrate the launch of the new More Together brand campaign. “Thanks facebook for bringing me and Mark Cohn together in Memphis, Tennessee. Music has the power to bring people together!” she wrote on her page.

This weekend, Cyrus also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the launch her Happy Hippie Foundation’s “Backyard Sessions.”

“Four years ago today @mileycyrus launched #HappyHippiePresents #BackyardSessions,” the Happy Hippie Foundation wrote alongside throwback photos featuring Cyrus performing during Backyard Sessions on Instagram. “Since then we’ve been able to support thousands of homeless and LGBTQ youth around the world. THANK YOU for your support these past four years…and it’s just the beginning.”

The Hannah Montana alum also celebrated the milestone on her social media, wishing the Foundation a “Happy Birthday.”