Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins During Lollapalooza Performance in Brazil

Miley Cyrus dedicated her Saturday performance to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who she spoke to shortly after her plane was struck by lightning earlier in the week

Like much of the music world, Miley Cyrus is in mourning.

Two days after the singer's flight to Paraguay was struck by lightning on Wednesday, Cyrus, 29, learned that her friend Taylor Hawkins had died just outside of Bogotá, Colombia, at age 50.

Cyrus announced that she was dedicating her Saturday performance at Lollapalooza in Brazil to the late Foo Fighters drummer in a tweet shared prior to the show.

"Tonight's show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!" the "Adore You" singer wrote.

"I've got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you," she continued, adding, "let's do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻."

During the set, Cyrus tearfully paid tribute to Hawkins with a performance of her 2020 song "Angels Like You" and a special speech honoring her late friend.

The singer's sister, Brandi Cyrus, shared a clip of the tribute on her Instagram Story, showing Miley passionately performing the track.

"We had to make an emergency landing, and the first person I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn't," Cyrus said, according to Entertainment Tonight and Page Six. "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time."

Prior to Saturday's performance, Cyrus described the last few days as "really emotionally and physically stressful" on Twitter.

"After having altitude sickness, my plane was struck by lightening & the first person I spoke to after the flight has now passed away… when I got to where I was going I had bronchitis!" she wrote.

Cyrus said in another tweet that she felt "heart broken & 'human'" in wake of the tragic news.

"But I am putting on my super hero suit and going to be strong not only for YOU but for ME!" the singer continued. "I want to live my truth AND MY MESSAGE! Never give up!"

On Sunday, Cyrus shared a photo from her tribute to Hawkins on Twitter, writing in a second tweet, "His energy is still around, and he was with you at that moment!" She then added her "Inspired" lyrics, "Death is life it's not a curse, it reminds us of time and what it's worth."

Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins in Concert Credit: Brandi Cyrus/Instagram

Hawkins died Friday after he reportedly experienced chest pains at a hotel north of Bogotá, according to local health authorities.

A toxicology report later showed THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids were in his system at the time of his death, per the Attorney General's Office of Colombia.