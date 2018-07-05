Miley Cyrus Has a 'Party in the U.S.A' in Patriotic Gear for Fourth of July

Nobody knows how to “Party in the U.S.A.” quite like Miley Cyrus!

The 25-year-old singer and former Disney Channel star celebrated the Fourth of July on Wednesday in a red, white, and blue button-up cowgirl dress with sequin and fringe details.

She accessorized the look with pigtails, a red garland tiara, Statue of Liberty sunglasses and patriotic cowboy boots.

“Party in the U.S.A. today,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram Stories, labelling one photo of herself as she stood in front of an American flag. “You know I will.”

Part of Cyrus’ party plans included hanging in her backyard underneath a canopy of balloons.

She also changed into a red, white, and blue stripped bikini and hung out on a giant eagle pool float (with the American flag printed on it, natch).

Cyrus has always been a fan of Independence Day, dressing up in festive attire and throwing big bashes for the holiday in the past.

Her song “Party in the U.S.A.” was released in 2009. It was originally intended for Jessie J, who has songwriting credits on the tune with Claude Kelly and producer Dr. Luke. It was passed to Cyrus and went on to be one of her biggest hits, landing on No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A petition even popped up in 2013 on We the People, asking then-President Barack Obama to make Cyrus’ song the new National Anthem, Mashable reported. “It is what is best for this country,” the petition stated.

Meanwhile, Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are still going strong.

The couple, who first got engaged in 2012, have yet to set a wedding date. There was speculation the couple tied the knot over the Christmas holidays, but Liam’s brother Chris knocked back those rumors in an interview with SiriusXM earlier this year.

Chris also revealed that he gets along well with Cyrus, who he said leaves her superstar persona at home.

“I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does,” he said with a laugh. “I’m insisting constantly. I’m like, ‘When’s the performance coming?’ But she’s just a lot of fun.”