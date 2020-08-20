"Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real," said the "Midnight Sky" singer

Miley Cyrus Explains Her 'Logical' Way of Dealing with Heartbreak: ‘Try Not to Get Lost in Emotion’

Miley Cyrus is sharing what she's learned about dealing with heartbreak.

In a new episode of Apple Music's Essentials Radio with Zane Lowe, the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, opened up about coping with the fallout of a breakup, describing how she approaches an ended relationship from a logical standpoint.

"I'm a very logical person," Cyrus said. "And I really try to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us. Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real. And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, 'I'm never going to be the same again.' You know? 'My life is—' all of these things I was telling myself; it's just not true."

The artist went on to say that she is "obsessed" with making lists to organize her thoughts.

"I'm a visual thinker. I need to see it. And I need to look at it and evaluate it, and its value to me, and its addition or subtraction to my being, to my existence," she explained. "So when dealing with heartbreak, I look at what's being added, what's being subtracted, and I write down each on each side of the scale."

"Then I measure from 1 to 10, 10 being the greatest, what they're contributing or not to my life. And then I look at those numbers: 'Okay, what's the higher number on the addition, and is it higher number on the subtraction to my life?'" said Cyrus. "And then I can make a logical decision based on numbers, and not based on every thought that I think, because our brain totally does its own thing sometimes."

Since news broke on Aug. 13 that Cyrus and Simpson, 23, split, she has been "fine and focused on her new music," a source close the singer told PEOPLE. According to the source, the pair called it quits back in July. "She and Cody are still super supportive of each other," the source added. "There is no drama."

Ahead of the release of her new single "Midnight Sky" that debuted Friday, Cyrus said on Instagram Live that she and Simpson are "individually working on" themselves. "For right now, two halves can't make a whole," she said.

Given their decade of friendship, Cyrus told fans not to be surprised if she's spotted out with Simpson again in the future. "Don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza," she said. "We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not."

In a recent candid interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus revealed she felt "villainized" for moving on quickly after her divorce from Hemsworth. "[People] made me seem like I was disloyal, which is so against my f------ character,” she said. "My character is everything."

Despite the heartbreak, Cyrus is thankful for what each of her past relationships has taught her. "I love who I am so much right now that if any of those things hadn't happened, I'm not sure that I would have been the same person," she shared.