Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding: I'll 'Be on My Best Behavior'

Blake and Gwen, look no further!

Miley Cyrus would love to be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding singer, the Plastic Hearts songstress tweeted on Sunday — and she'll act however the couple wants on their "special day!"

After Stefani, 51, replied to Cyrus' performance of "Prisoner" for NPR Music by writing "talented geeezzzz 😳," Cyrus, 28, couldn't hold in her excitement.

"When my [heroes] tweet me I get horny," she wrote, before offering to perform at her and Shelton's big day. (To the first tweet, Stefani replied, "omg your [sic] crazy!! 😳, blushing", before adding the hashtag #theclimb, referring to Cyrus' iconic song of the same name.)

"ALSO @gwenstefani@blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus proposed. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want!"

"It's your special day!" she added. "Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

"Thanks puppy," Stefani wrote back with several emojis.

Stefani and Shelton, 44, have been planning their wedding day after they announced their engagement in late October. A friend in their circle told PEOPLE at the end of last year that the No Doubt alum wants her kids — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — to play a big role at the nuptials.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the friend said. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."