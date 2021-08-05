Miley Cyrus Offers to Help Educate DaBaby Following His Homophobic Rant: 'Knowledge Is Power'

Miley Cyrus, 28, shared a message for DaBaby on her Instagram, Wednesday, offering him resources to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community

Miley Cyrus is extending an olive branch to DaBaby.

The singer, 28, shared a message for the rapper on her Instagram, Wednesday, offering him resources to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community following his misinformed homophobic rant at last week's Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," she wrote. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection."

She continued, "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!"

In the caption of her post, Cyrus tagged DaBaby, writing: "check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"

DaBaby has been met with a wave of fallout from others in the music industry after his Rolling Loud set included some ignorant remarks about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community. Following the controversy, he was removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby told the Florida crowd over the July 24 weekend. "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Elton John responded by dispelling some the harmful misinformation about HIV/AIDS and holding other musicians accountable for responsibly using their platform. "We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show," John, 74, wrote in a post, complete with facts from the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.⁣"

Madonna also used facts to counter DaBaby's controversial statement. "If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," the Madame X artist, 62, wrote.

"After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids," she continued. "These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID's [sic] is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God."

The Blame It on Baby artist has since issued more than one apology for his remarks, writing most recently in a statement Monday that "having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."