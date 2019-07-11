Miley Cyrus Says 'I Definitely Don't Fit Into Stereotypical Wife Role': It's 'Confusing to People'

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Mario Sorrenti

Miley Cyrus is defining love on her own terms.

The singer, who wed husband Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, opened up about her relationship, telling Elle for its August 2019 cover story that she’s doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role,” in fact she reveals she’s “very sexually attracted to women.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus, 26, says of her romance with Hemsworth, whom she had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. (The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later.)

In addition, the She Is Coming hitmaker shares that her love life is something she chooses to keep private.

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she says. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Cyrus adds, “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

And after marriage, the next step for many may be having a family. But not for Cyrus — at least not yet.

“If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love,” she says of the expectation put on the female sex.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Mario Sorrenti

“We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” she shares. “Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

She adds, “We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. ”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Mario Sorrenti

While Cyrus and Hemsworth have been committed to each other for years, neither were too concerned about actually tying the knot. But that all changed in December 2018 when they said their “I Do’s” during an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores.

“They don’t have doubts about their relationship,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE after the pair got married. “They both wanted to get married. They have both matured a lot, and it seemed like the perfect time for them to get married.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Mario Sorrenti

At the time, an insider added that their relationship is more solid than it’s ever been — and they are fully themselves with one another.

“He lets her be Miley, and she has been blown away by his intelligence and ability to deal with her ups and downs,” the insider said. “She has learned a lot about life, happiness and heartbreak from him. The truth is that something deep was there from the beginning.”