Miley Cyrus Isn't Rushing to File for Divorce from Liam Hemsworth: Sources

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been separated for months, but the singer isn’t planning to file for divorce any time soon, multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements,” says one source close to Cyrus, who wed Hemsworth in December. “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Noting that the on-again, off-again couple have previously “been in similar situations” and “found their way back together again,” the source says the stars haven’t completely ruled out a reconciliation down the line.

“They are great together when they are happy,” says the source. “There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again.”

On Saturday, a rep for Cyrus — who was photographed kissing her longtime friend (and Brody Jenner’s ex) Kaitlynn Carter in Italy on the same day — confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively the couple were separated.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” read the statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth, 29, officially broke his silence on the split Monday night on Instagram, confirming that he and Cyrus, 26, “recently separated.”

“I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he said, adding that their breakup is a “private matter.”

His message came one day after Cyrus seemingly alluded to their separation with a post about embracing change.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she captioned two photos of herself with the picturesque mountain ranges of northeastern Italy in the background.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.