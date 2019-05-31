Miley Cyrus Knows You Think She’s 'Obscene' — All the Best Lyrics from Her New EP She Is Coming

She’s here!

At midnight on Friday, Miley Cyrus dropped her highly anticipated new EP, She Is Coming — and to the delight of fans, the pop star is unapologetically herself throughout the lyrics of the five-song record.

In the first song on the EP, “Mother’s Daughter,” Cyrus, 26, sings in the chorus, “Don’t f— with my freedom / I came up to get me some/I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water / Or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

She also references how her mother, Tish Cyrus, always told her she’d “make it” and sings, “I put my back into it, my heart in it / So I did it, yeah I did it.”

Cyrus keeps that same attitude in her next track, “Unholy,” in which she sings in the chorus, “I’m a little drunk, I know it / I’ma get high as hell / I’m a little bit unholy / So what? So is everyone else / I’m a little drunk, I know it / I’ma get high as hell / I’m a little bit unholy / So what? So is everyone else.”

She then addresses how she has been viewed by people as “obscene.”

“Wake up in the middle of a breakdown / Have sex on the table with the take out / I’m sick of the fakin’, the usin’, the takin’ / The people callin’ me obscene / You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me / I’m only tryna get some peace / So let me do me,” she sings.

Cyrus continues with the drug motifs on her next track, “D.R.E.A.M.,” which is actually an acronym for “Drugs Rule Everything Around Me.”

“Always last to leave the party / Drugs rule everything around me / Wake up with new tattoos on my body / Drugs rule everything around me,” she sings in the chorus. “Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the Molly / I can go toe to toe, like I’m Olly / We’re all tryna feel the lonely / Drugs rule everything around me.”

Toward the end of “D.R.E.A.M.,” Cyrus appears to reference her godmother Dolly Parton as she changes the second half of the chorus’ lyrics to say: “Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly / All the girls in my room look like Dolly / We’re all tryna feel the lonely / Drugs rule everything around me.”

“D.R.E.A.M.” finishes with an outro by Ghostface Killah, who raps, “The drugs rule everything around me / You could call me a king / I got it all in my store, you should crown me / Purple Perc, sticky green Mollies, sipping lean / Got the white that’s sure to light the floor like in ‘Billie Jean’ / Scarface nights / 500 thousand on the pinkie, Broadway ice / We throw bangers at weddings and y’all throw rice / Lollapalooza, Coachella custies, that’s my type / Party all night.”

Miley Cyrus' She Is Coming Miley Cyrus/Instagram

“Party Up the Street” — which features “Sunflower” rapper and singer Swae Lee — and “The Most” are the more laid-back tunes on the EP. On “The Most,” Cyrus sings to a lover, “Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most / And even when I can’t stay, even when I run away / You love me the most / So why do I hurt you so? Is it ’cause I know? / Why do I hurt you so? Is it ’cause you love me the most?”

Cyrus’ new song “Cattitude,” which is also on the EP, recently made headlines when she performed it at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival on May 25. In the sassy rap song, Cyrus briefly mentions rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, saying, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Making light of the eyebrow-raising lyrics online, Cyrus then went on to caption numerous social media posts from her performance with different variations on the line.

“I love you Selena but I listen to Demi….” she captioned one clip, tagging pals — and fellow Disney alums — Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Cyrus went on to reference both herself and good pal Ariana Grande in another post, writing, “I love you me but I listen to Ari.”

This is the first record Cyrus has released since tying the knot with husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, got married in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee home last December.

Cyrus’ last album was 2017’s Younger Now, led by the single, “Malibu.” She also provided vocals to producer Mark Ronson’s tune, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which was released in November 2018.