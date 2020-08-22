"You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon," Miley Cyrus said of her grandmother

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved Grandmother: 'I Will Miss You for the Rest of My Life'

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to her beloved grandmother.

On Saturday, the singer, 27, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in which she revealed that her maternal grandmother, Loretta Finley, whom she affectionately called "Mammie," has died.

The "Midnight Sky" artist included a variety of pictures and videos of her grandmother and called her "the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted."

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change," the singer began. "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon."

"Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted," she said.

Cyrus continued, "I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily."

"We will ache everyday you are not with us....," she concluded her tribute.

Finley's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

In the heartwrenching post, Cyrus included a video of her grandmother supporting her at the red carpet for her 2010 movie The Last Song.

The interviewer on the red carpet told Cyrus that he had a "lovely conversation" with Finley, who insisted he call her "Mammie," which made Cyrus smile.

“She is the fiercest person I know, that is all I know, she is my inspiration and fashion icon," Cyrus said at the time.

The "Slide Away" artist also featured a picture of "Mammie" holding her from when Cyrus was a little girl.

A picture of Finley from when she visited the set of The Voice was also included as well as a photo of Cyrus standing with her mother, Tish, and her grandmother.

Cyrus also shared a hilarious video of herself dancing with Finley to Madonna's "4 Minutes."

Brandi Cyrus, Miley's sister, left a string of broken heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Finley meant so much to the singer that in 2013, Cyrus revealed she had gotten a tattoo in her grandmother's honor.

On the artist's inner arm sits an intricate drawing of her grandmother's face.